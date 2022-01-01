Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve pies

Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew image

 

Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew

50 N. Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie$6.00
More about Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
MrSippy BBQ image

 

MrSippy BBQ

184 South Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie$7.00
Pecan Pie with house made whip cream
More about MrSippy BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Taproom & Grill

61 N Main St, ROCHESTER

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Madison White Pie$20.00
Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Bacon
Baby Spinach, Bermuda Onion WHITE PIE
Patrick Henry White Pie$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Wild Mushroom, Ricotta, Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan
More about Revolution Taproom & Grill

