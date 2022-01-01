Pies in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve pies
Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
50 N. Main Street, Rochester
|Apple Pie
|$6.00
MrSippy BBQ
184 South Main Street, Rochester
|Pecan Pie
|$7.00
Pecan Pie with house made whip cream
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Taproom & Grill
61 N Main St, ROCHESTER
|Madison White Pie
|$20.00
Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Bacon
Baby Spinach, Bermuda Onion WHITE PIE
|Patrick Henry White Pie
|$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Wild Mushroom, Ricotta, Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan