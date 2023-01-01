Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve beef noodles

PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD

10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
M1 Braised Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Vietnamese style braised beef stew with thin egg noodle soup.
M9 Crispy Braised Beef Noodles$16.00
Vietnamese style braised beef on crispy thin egg noodles.
More about PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill - 10048 DARNESTOWN ROAD
DIM SUM • CHICKEN • NOODLES

A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C

1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C, Rockville

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1102. Beef Noodle Soup (clear)$15.35
Beef Noodle Soup (Clear Broth)
1206. Beef Noodle (spicy)$15.35
Spicy Noodle w/Sliced Beef
1101. Beef Noodle Soup (spicy)$15.35
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Szechuan Style)
More about A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C

