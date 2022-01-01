Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Fritters
Rockville restaurants that serve fritters
Cava Mezze Rockville
9713 Traville Gateway Drive, Rockville
No reviews yet
Zucchini Fritters
$12.00
shredded zucchini, feta, mint, dill, tzatziki
More about Cava Mezze Rockville
Bethesda Bagels
14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville
No reviews yet
Apple Fritter
$3.00
More about Bethesda Bagels
