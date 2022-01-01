Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prawns in
Rockville
/
Rockville
/
Prawns
Rockville restaurants that serve prawns
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill
10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville
No reviews yet
Walnuts Prawn
$16.50
More about PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill
Sushi Oma
967 Rose ave, North Bethesda
No reviews yet
Spot prawn shrimp
$11.50
More about Sushi Oma
Browse other tasty dishes in Rockville
Scallops
Garlic Knots
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Squid
Pies
Brisket
Mussels
Fish Salad
More near Rockville to explore
Bethesda
Avg 4.3
(163 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Silver Spring
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Olney
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Derwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1310 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston