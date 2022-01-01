Shrimp tacos in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Little Miner Taco
967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda
|3 Shrimp Street Taco
|$10.00
4 for the price of 3! Grilled shrimp, salsa verde, pickled slaw, cilantro
|Shrimp Street Taco
|$5.50
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
Let's Taco
1066 Rockville Pike, Rockville
|Camarón (Shrimp) Taco
|$3.95
Spicy grilled shrimp, cheese, chile crema, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.