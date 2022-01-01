Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Rockville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Shrimp Street Taco$10.00
4 for the price of 3! Grilled shrimp, salsa verde, pickled slaw, cilantro
Shrimp Street Taco$5.50
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
Shrimp Street Taco$5.00
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
Camarón Taco image

 

Let's Taco

1066 Rockville Pike, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Camarón (Shrimp) Taco$3.95
Spicy grilled shrimp, cheese, chile crema, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo. Our taqueros recommend 2-3 tacos per person.
Quincy's South Bar & Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Quincy's South Bar & Grille

11401 Woodglen Dr, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
