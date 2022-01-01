Chili in Rockwall
Rockwall restaurants that serve chili
Standard Service - Heath - 4240 Ridge Road
4240 Ridge Road, Heath
|CUP OF ANGUS CHILI
|$6.00
our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, angus beef, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion
|ANGUS CHILI BOWL
|$10.00
our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, angus beef, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion
Snuffers - Rockwall
2901 Village Dr, Rockwall
|Cup - Chili
|$4.29
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
|Texas Giant Chili Dog
|$9.69
Half pounds, all beef hot dog with cheddar cheese, mustard and red onions served with fries, and chili on the side.
|Bowl - Chili
|$6.99
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons