Chili in Rockwall

Rockwall restaurants
Rockwall restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Standard Service - Heath - 4240 Ridge Road

4240 Ridge Road, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CUP OF ANGUS CHILI$6.00
our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, angus beef, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion
ANGUS CHILI BOWL$10.00
our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, angus beef, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion
More about Standard Service - Heath - 4240 Ridge Road
Item pic

 

Snuffers - Rockwall

2901 Village Dr, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup - Chili$4.29
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
Texas Giant Chili Dog$9.69
Half pounds, all beef hot dog with cheddar cheese, mustard and red onions served with fries, and chili on the side.
Bowl - Chili$6.99
House-made daily, picture has Cheese, Red onions and Jalapeño add-ons
More about Snuffers - Rockwall
Item pic

 

Rodeo Goat - Rockwall

2095 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRISKET CHILI BOWL$7.99
Our homemade chili topped with cheddar and jalapeños - served with tostada chips
More about Rodeo Goat - Rockwall

