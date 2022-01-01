Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Rocky Hill

Go
Rocky Hill restaurants
Toast

Rocky Hill restaurants that serve cookies

Panizzo Italian Street Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Panizzo Italian Street Food

945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill

Avg 3.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Cookie$3.00
More about Panizzo Italian Street Food
Tomato Joes image

 

Tomato Joes

5 Waterchase Drive, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie$12.99
Small pizza crust topped with chocolate chip cookie crumbles and served vanilla ice cream.
More about Tomato Joes
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies image

 

Sebastians

400 Capital Boulevard, Rocky Hill

No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Sebastians

Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Hill

Chicken Marsala

Cobb Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Rigatoni

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Mussels

Map

More near Rocky Hill to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston