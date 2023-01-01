Kulcha in Round Rock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Aloo Kulcha$3.99
Aloo kulcha are leavened flatbreads stuffed with a spiced and savory potatoes filling
More about Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
Item pic

 

AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Amritsari kulcha$5.49
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread stuffed with Seasoned Potatoes, served with a touch of Butter
Onion Kulcha$4.99
Tandoor-Baked White Flour Bread stuffed with Onions seasoned with fresh Cilantro, served with a touch of Butter
Amritsari Naan Kulcha with Chana Masala$14.99
More about AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

