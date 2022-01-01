Philly cheesesteaks in Round Rock
Kababji Grill
1900 University Blvd, Round Rock
|Philly Cheese Steak 6"
|$8.99
Steak meat, mushrooms, onions topped with mozzarella cheese.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Barbecue
103 E Main Street, Round Rock
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$17.00
Pizza Delight
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430, Round Rock
|16" Lg Philly Cheesesteak Delight (Premium)
|$22.50
Traditional Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Philly Steak Meat & Cheddar Cheese
|14" Philly Cheesesteak Delight (Premium)
|$20.00
Traditional Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Philly Steak Meat & Cheddar Cheese
|20" Philly Cheesesteak Delight (Premium)
|$27.50
Traditional Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Philly Steak Meat & Cheddar Cheese