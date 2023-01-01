Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve tikka masala

Banner pic

 

Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill

130 Sundance Parkway Suite 100, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Barbecued chicken pieces simmered in sauce made with onions, tomatoes and cream
More about Bamboo Biryanis Bowl & Grill
The Kenney Fort image

 

The Kenney Fort

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tikka Masala$15.95
Choice of Protein, Smothered in our Tikka Sauce, served with Basmati Rice, Naan Bread, and Mango Chutney.
More about The Kenney Fort
Consumer pic

 

AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

300 Hesters Crossing, Suite A6, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Tikka Masala$18.99
Chunks of Spicy marinated Boneless Lamb pieces grilled in a Tandoor and finished in a Creamy Tomato Sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Chunks of Spicy marinated Boneless Chicken pieces grilled in a Tandoor and finished in a Creamy Tomato-based gravy.
Tikka Masala Taco$11.99
Chicken Tikka Masala, Lettuce, Onions, Pico de Gallo topped with Creamy Tomato Sauce & Mint Sauce.
More about AustIndia - Bar & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Seaweed Salad

Falafel Wraps

Noodle Soup

Miso Soup

Eel

Chili Dogs

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Cake

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston