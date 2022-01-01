Avocado toast in Royal Oak

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Office Coffee Shop image

 

The Office Coffee Shop

402 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$6.65
poached egg, cream cheese, avocado on everything seasoned wheat bread
More about The Office Coffee Shop
O.W.L. image

 

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.00
avocado & hard boiled egg spread over 2 pieces of toasted sesame bread, topped with radishes, carrots & cilantro.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about O.W.L.

