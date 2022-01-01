Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Royal Oak

Royal Oak restaurants
Royal Oak restaurants that serve burritos

O.W.L. image

 

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla w eggs, pico, spanish rice & pinto beans. Topped with tomato salsa & cotija cheese.
Burrito Del Dia$10.00
SUNDAY & MONDAY: chicken
TUESDAY: chorizo/potato
WEDNESDAY: steak
THURSDAY: pork carnitas
FRIDAY: chicken
SATURDAY: barbacoa beef
Flour tortilla w meat of day, spanish rice & pinto beans. Topped with salsa of day & cotija cheese. Side of cabbage & pico.
More about O.W.L.
Main pic

 

Tapped Coffee + Eats Royal Oak - 304 North Main Street

304 North Main Street, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Chorizo Burrito$9.24
Brown rice mix, black bean corn mix, chorizo, cotija cheese, onion, lettuce, sour cream and sour cream
More about Tapped Coffee + Eats Royal Oak - 304 North Main Street

