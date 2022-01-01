Burritos in Royal Oak
Royal Oak restaurants that serve burritos
More about O.W.L.
O.W.L.
27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Flour tortilla w eggs, pico, spanish rice & pinto beans. Topped with tomato salsa & cotija cheese.
|Burrito Del Dia
|$10.00
SUNDAY & MONDAY: chicken
TUESDAY: chorizo/potato
WEDNESDAY: steak
THURSDAY: pork carnitas
FRIDAY: chicken
SATURDAY: barbacoa beef
Flour tortilla w meat of day, spanish rice & pinto beans. Topped with salsa of day & cotija cheese. Side of cabbage & pico.
More about Tapped Coffee + Eats Royal Oak - 304 North Main Street
Tapped Coffee + Eats Royal Oak - 304 North Main Street
304 North Main Street, Royal Oak
|Loaded Chorizo Burrito
|$9.24
Brown rice mix, black bean corn mix, chorizo, cotija cheese, onion, lettuce, sour cream and sour cream