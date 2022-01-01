Cookies in Royal Oak
Royal Oak restaurants that serve cookies
More about The Detroit Dog Co
The Detroit Dog Co
200 West 5th Ave, Royal Oak
|Deep Fried Cookie Dough
|$3.85
Our chocolate chip cookies dough, hand-battered, deep fried, and topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powder sugar
More about O.W.L.
O.W.L.
27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak
|Choc Chip Sea Salt Cookie (1)
|$2.50
|Single Cookie
|$1.50
More about Tania's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Tania's Pizza
3204 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak
|Guernsey Farms Choc Chip Cookie Dough 1.5qt
|$6.99
|Hershey Cookies N Crème
|$1.39
|Guernsey Farms Cookies N Cream 1.5qt
|$6.99
More about Detroit Wing Company (Florida)
Detroit Wing Company (Florida)
28454 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak
|Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie
|$3.99
More about Thai Street Kitchen
Thai Street Kitchen
42805 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills
|Chocolate Triple Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Guittard semi-sweet, milk and dark chocolate chips delicately baked in our sweet cream dough, finished with a sprinkle of sea salt
|Vegan & Gluten Free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Oatmeal vegan & gluten free dough filled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels topped with sea salt