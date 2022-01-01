Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Royal Oak

Royal Oak restaurants
Royal Oak restaurants that serve cookies

Deep Fried Cookie Dough image

 

The Detroit Dog Co

200 West 5th Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Cookie Dough$3.85
Our chocolate chip cookies dough, hand-battered, deep fried, and topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and powder sugar
More about The Detroit Dog Co
O.W.L. image

 

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Chip Sea Salt Cookie (1)$2.50
Single Cookie$1.50
More about O.W.L.
Tania's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Tania's Pizza

3204 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Guernsey Farms Choc Chip Cookie Dough 1.5qt$6.99
Hershey Cookies N Crème$1.39
Guernsey Farms Cookies N Cream 1.5qt$6.99
More about Tania's Pizza
Item pic

 

Detroit Wing Company (Florida)

28454 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Cookie$3.99
More about Detroit Wing Company (Florida)
Item pic

 

Thai Street Kitchen

42805 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Triple Chip Cookie$2.75
Guittard semi-sweet, milk and dark chocolate chips delicately baked in our sweet cream dough, finished with a sprinkle of sea salt
Vegan & Gluten Free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Oatmeal vegan & gluten free dough filled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels topped with sea salt
More about Thai Street Kitchen

