Grilled chicken in Royal Oak

Royal Oak restaurants
Royal Oak restaurants that serve grilled chicken

O.W.L. image

 

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$4.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about O.W.L.
Tania's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Tania's Pizza

3204 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sub$6.69
We take grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese and oven bake it to perfection! Top it with your favorite veggies if you like. Served on Hoagie bread with sesame. Or try it on Ciabatta bread for and additional $1.25.
More about Tania's Pizza
Item pic

 

Thai Street Kitchen

42805 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.5 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast$11.95
Grilled chicken breast served with steamed broccoli, organic brown rice and organic peanut dipping sauce (gluten free)
More about Thai Street Kitchen

