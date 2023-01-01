Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Rye

Go
Rye restaurants
Toast

Rye restaurants that serve bisque

Milton Point Provisions image

 

Milton Point Provisions

615 Milton Road, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butternut Squash Bisque$10.00
More about Milton Point Provisions
Consumer pic

 

Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro

45 Purchase St, Rye

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pear Bisque$10.00
Goat Cheese
More about Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Rye

Tuna Salad

Lobsters

Hanger Steaks

Mussels

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Rye to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2288 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (787 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston