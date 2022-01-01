Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown

Solomon's image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Totkes.$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
The Stanley.$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
The Russ.$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
More about Solomon's
BAWK! Chicken + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10pc Bucket$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
Cornbread$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
Mac & Cheese$5.00
topped with chives
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
50 Beach Hut Deli image

 

50 Beach Hut Deli

711 K ST., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Salad$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
More about 50 Beach Hut Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Crispy Chicken

Cornbread

French Fries

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston