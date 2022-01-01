Downtown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown
More about Solomon's
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
|Popular items
|Totkes.
|$4.99
Tots tossed with za'atar
|The Stanley.
|$15.99
Our hot pastrami, stacked high with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and melted swiss on griddled rye
|The Russ.
|$14.99
House smoked lox, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Popular items
|10pc Bucket
|$30.00
whole fried bird, 10 pieces, comes with house hot sauce and lemon
|Cornbread
|$3.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
topped with chives
More about 50 Beach Hut Deli
50 Beach Hut Deli
711 K ST., Sacramento
|Popular items
|Super Salad
|$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
|Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal