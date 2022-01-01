Nachos in Downtown
Flatstick Pub
630 K st., Sacramento
|Full Nachos
|$10.00
Black beans/jack/cotija/jalapenos/pico/guac/Black Olives/
sour cream/add meat option
|2 Taco + 1/2 Nacho
|$14.00
Polanco Cantina
414 K Street, Sacramento
|Nachos El Supremo
|$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
University of Beer
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Loaded Nachos
|$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips