Nachos in Downtown

Full Nachos image

 

Flatstick Pub

630 K st., Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)
Takeout
Full Nachos$10.00
Black beans/jack/cotija/jalapenos/pico/guac/Black Olives/
sour cream/add meat option
2 Taco + 1/2 Nacho$14.00
More about Flatstick Pub
Nachos El Supremo image

 

Polanco Cantina

414 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos El Supremo$15.00
House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions
More about Polanco Cantina
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$14.50
Beer-braised pulled pork, nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, sour cream, cilantro, bacon bits, guacamole, corn tortilla chips
More about University of Beer
Mediterranean Nachos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crest Cafe

1017 K st, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Nachos$12.00
Fresh fried pita chips topped with garlic sauce, chicken shawarma, onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
More about Crest Cafe

