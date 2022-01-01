Chicken salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$17.00
romaine, buffalo bawk bites, carrot, celery, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles with ranch dressing
50 Beach Hut Deli
711 K ST., Sacramento
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Frog & Slim
1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$19.00
Grilled Mary’s Chicken Breast | Spring Salad Mix | Apples | Celery | Grapes | Cucumber | Feta | Candied Walnuts | Creamy Apple Cider Vinaigrette
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.