Chicken salad in Downtown

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
romaine, buffalo bawk bites, carrot, celery, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles with ranch dressing
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

50 Beach Hut Deli

711 K ST., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 50 Beach Hut Deli
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Waldorf Salad$19.00
Grilled Mary’s Chicken Breast | Spring Salad Mix | Apples | Celery | Grapes | Cucumber | Feta | Candied Walnuts | Creamy Apple Cider Vinaigrette
More about Frog & Slim
Item pic

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.
More about Binchoyaki
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco Salad$16.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
More about Taqueria Jalisco

