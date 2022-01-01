Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh fruit cup in Saint Charles

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup

SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Cup$3.50
More about SYRUP
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Fruit Cup$2.49
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Skirt Steaks

Hot Chocolate

Kung Pao Chicken

Pad Thai

Cobb Salad

Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston