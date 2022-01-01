Cake in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve cake
More about moto imōto
moto imōto
181 S First Street, St Charles
|Moto Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
|Coconut Cheese Cake
|$12.00
More about La Zaza Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
La Zaza Trattoria
5 S 1st St, St Charles
|Homemade Pecan Crumble Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
|$9.00
Homemade gooey white cake stuffed with sweetened cream cheese and topped with a pecan crumble finished with our homemade caramel sauce
|Chocolate Ganache Cake
|$8.00
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate-drenched chocolate cake
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and finished with a homemade crème anglaise
More about SYRUP
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Benedict Crabby Cake
|$16.00
Bed of baby arugula served on a signature SYRUP made crab cake topped with Old Bay hollandaise sauce and chives.
|SP (2) S'MOREO CAKE
|$5.00
|Kids Bday Cake Pancakes
|$6.50
More about Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
109 W. Main St, Saint Charles
|Maryland Crab Cake
|$15.00
Mango walnut relish, Siriacha aioli
More about The Office
The Office
201 E Main St, St. Charles
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Raspberry sauce and whipped cream
More about Gia Mia - St Charles
PIZZA • TAPAS
Gia Mia - St Charles
31 S 1st St, St Charles
|Chocolate Tartufo Cake
|$8.00
Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse
|Chocolate Tartufo Cake
|$8.00
Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse
|CRAB CAKES
|$27.00
Artichoke | Arugula Salad | Crispy Fingerling Potatoes | Lemon Basil Aioli
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|(3) Ghirardelli Chocolate Cakes Combo
|$14.99
With chocolate chips and whipped cream. Served with two eggs and choice of two hand pattied sausages or two links or two applewood bacon.
|Hot Cakes (2) Breakfast Short Stack
|$11.49
Two eggs, hash browns, two applewood smoked bacon strips, two hand pattied sausage or links. Two buttermilk pancakes.
|K-8 M&M Smile Cake
|$6.29
M&Ms melted in a buttermilk pancake with a whipped cream smile