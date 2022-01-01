Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Saint Charles

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve cake

moto imōto image

 

moto imōto

181 S First Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moto Chocolate Cake$8.00
Coconut Cheese Cake$12.00
More about moto imōto
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

La Zaza Trattoria

5 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.5 (1287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Pecan Crumble Cream Cheese Coffee Cake$9.00
Homemade gooey white cake stuffed with sweetened cream cheese and topped with a pecan crumble finished with our homemade caramel sauce
Chocolate Ganache Cake$8.00
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate-drenched chocolate cake
Carrot Cake$10.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and finished with a homemade crème anglaise
More about La Zaza Trattoria
Item pic

 

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Benedict Crabby Cake$16.00
Bed of baby arugula served on a signature SYRUP made crab cake topped with Old Bay hollandaise sauce and chives.
SP (2) S'MOREO CAKE$5.00
Kids Bday Cake Pancakes$6.50
More about SYRUP
Maryland Crab Cake image

 

Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub

109 W. Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maryland Crab Cake$15.00
Mango walnut relish, Siriacha aioli
More about Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
The Office image

 

The Office

201 E Main St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
Raspberry sauce and whipped cream
More about The Office
Gia Mia - St Charles image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - St Charles

31 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tartufo Cake$8.00
Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate Tartufo Cake$8.00
Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse
CRAB CAKES$27.00
Artichoke | Arugula Salad | Crispy Fingerling Potatoes | Lemon Basil Aioli
More about Gia Mia - St Charles
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
(3) Ghirardelli Chocolate Cakes Combo$14.99
With chocolate chips and whipped cream. Served with two eggs and choice of two hand pattied sausages or two links or two applewood bacon.
Hot Cakes (2) Breakfast Short Stack$11.49
Two eggs, hash browns, two applewood smoked bacon strips, two hand pattied sausage or links. Two buttermilk pancakes.
K-8 M&M Smile Cake$6.29
M&Ms melted in a buttermilk pancake with a whipped cream smile
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro image

 

Chamber Red Chinese Bistro

1554 E Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Style Cheese Cake$5.00
Creamy cheesecake with cherry topping
More about Chamber Red Chinese Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Pork Chops

Pancakes

Reuben

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Tiramisu

Fish Tacos

Waffles

Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston