Fudge in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve fudge

La Mesa Modern Mexican image

 

La Mesa Modern Mexican - St. Charles

51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$9.00
More about La Mesa Modern Mexican - St. Charles
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Fudge Banana Royale$7.39
Hot fudge, vanilla ice cream, bananna wheels, almonds, whipped cream and a cherry.
Mint Fudge Oreo Chipper$8.49
Hot fudge and chocolate sauce, a crushed Oreo® layered over mint chocolate chip and chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, a cherry and topped with a whole Oreo®
Hot Fudge Brownie Shake$7.89
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

