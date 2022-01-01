Burritos in Central West End

Kaldi's Coffee

52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Black Bean Burrito$8.99
black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream
Black Bean Burrito image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burrito$8.99
black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
