Burritos in Central West End
Central West End restaurants that serve burritos
More about Kaldi's Coffee
SANDWICHES
Kaldi's Coffee
52 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
|Black Bean Burrito
|$8.99
black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE, St. Louis
|Black Bean Burrito
|$8.99
black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
cheesy eggs, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge