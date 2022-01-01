Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Mac-Groveland

Go
Mac-Groveland restaurants
Toast

Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$12.95
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and walnuts
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Carrot Cake$7.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mac-Groveland

Roasted Beet Salad

Chili

Quesadillas

Tomato Basil Soup

Cappuccino

Tomato Soup

Mushroom Burgers

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Mac-Groveland to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston