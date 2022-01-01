Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Mac-Groveland
/
Saint Paul
/
Mac-Groveland
/
Carrot Cake
Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve carrot cake
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$12.95
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and walnuts
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
Avg 4.5
(2035 reviews)
Organic Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
