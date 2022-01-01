Chicken sandwiches in Mac-Groveland
Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated with cilantro and garlic. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mozzarella.
|Leo’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried Amish Chicken Sandwich breaded with 14 Spices, Garlic Sriracha Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Garlic Sauce and Fries
More about Groveland Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
white cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
lettuce, pickle, secret sauce with fries