Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mac-Groveland

Go
Mac-Groveland restaurants
Toast

Mac-Groveland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated with cilantro and garlic. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mozzarella.
Leo’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fried Amish Chicken Sandwich breaded with 14 Spices, Garlic Sriracha Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Garlic Sauce and Fries
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
white cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
lettuce, pickle, secret sauce with fries
More about Groveland Tap
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mac-Groveland

Curry

Tomato Soup

Hummus

Sweet Potato Fries

Chili

Roasted Beet Salad

Greek Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Mac-Groveland to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston