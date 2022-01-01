West Seventh bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West Seventh
More about Parlour St Paul
Parlour St Paul
267 W 7th Street, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Dill Brined, Lettuce, Pickle, Dill Sauce
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
Chile Honey, Cilantro Pesto, Chiles, Citrus Vinaigrette
|Butter Lettuce Salad
|$13.00
Butter Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan,
Pickled Shallots, Champagne Vinaigrette
More about St. Paul Tap
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
The Bone Or Not The Bone . . . That Is The Question. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, BBQ Or Minnesota Dry Rub*.
* Minnesota Dry Rub Not Available On Boneless Wings
|Fresh Battered Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Ellsworth Cheese Curds Battered In-House & Fried To Order. Served With Ranch Dressing.
|Sunrise Burger
|$13.75
Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Fried Egg & Garlic Aioli. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun.
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Tuesday Hot Turkey
|$7.99
|Breadstick
|$0.69
|Cheeseburger Kids
|$6.99
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Side of Loaded Hashbrowns
|$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
|McHope Sandwich
|$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
|Banana Churro Waffle
|$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup