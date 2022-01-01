Burritos in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Maguey - Salem image

 

El Maguey - Salem

28 public square, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRITO (1)$6.99
BURRITO AL CARBON$15.99
A big tortilla with steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with salsa verde, red salsa and cheese sauce
MAGUEY BURRITO$11.99
More about El Maguey - Salem
El Caminos - Salem image

 

El Caminos - Salem

403 South Main Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Supreme$13.99
Two Burritos filled with grilled steak or chicken sauteed with fajita veggies. Topped with cheese sauce and garnished with sour cream salad.
Burrito Bowl$13.99
Kids Burrito$6.49
Rolled Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken topped with queso sauce.
More about El Caminos - Salem

