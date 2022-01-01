Burritos in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve burritos
El Maguey - Salem
28 public square, Salem
|BURRITO (1)
|$6.99
|BURRITO AL CARBON
|$15.99
A big tortilla with steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with salsa verde, red salsa and cheese sauce
|MAGUEY BURRITO
|$11.99
El Caminos - Salem
403 South Main Street, Salem
|Burrito Supreme
|$13.99
Two Burritos filled with grilled steak or chicken sauteed with fajita veggies. Topped with cheese sauce and garnished with sour cream salad.
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.99
|Kids Burrito
|$6.49
Rolled Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken topped with queso sauce.