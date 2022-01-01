Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

El Maguey - Salem image

 

El Maguey - Salem - 28 public square

28 public square, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITAS$13.99
More about El Maguey - Salem - 28 public square
El Caminos - Salem image

 

El Caminos - Salem

403 South Main Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Chicken Fajita$17.99
More about El Caminos - Salem

Map

Map

