Enchiladas in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve enchiladas

El Maguey - Salem

28 public square, Salem

TakeoutFast Pay
ENCHILADA (1)$2.50
ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS$12.99
Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream. Service with Mexican rice
MAGUEY ENCHILADAS$12.99
Three tender flash fried pork and cheese enchiladas covered in red, white and green sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and charro beans
More about El Maguey - Salem
El Caminos - Salem

403 South Main Street, Salem

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
#3 - 1 Enchilada & Taco
ENCHILADA A LA CARTE$3.99
More about El Caminos - Salem

