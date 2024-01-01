Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve chicken soup

Kashmir Indian Cuisine

396 South Broadway, Salem

Chicken Soup$4.95
Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway

473 S Broadway, Salem

Pho Chicken Noodle Soup$16.95
Rice noodle with chicken in chicken broth Vietnamese style topped with onion, scallion and cilantro.
