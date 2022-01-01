Chicken salad in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
|The Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$14.99
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, , avocado and red onion.
More about The Bagel Corner
The Bagel Corner
818 park row, Salinas
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Topped with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ
1 Harris Road, Salinas
|Southwest Chicken Salad
T&A Artisan Romaine topped with corn, black beans, avocado, jalapenos, tomato, bell peppers and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of dressing, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.