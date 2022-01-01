Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
Salinas restaurants that serve chicken salad

Portobello's On Main image

 

Portobello's On Main

150 S Main St, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Ceasar Salad$13.95
More about Portobello's On Main
Item pic

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken$14.99
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, , avocado and red onion.
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

The Bagel Corner

818 park row, Salinas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Topped with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about The Bagel Corner
a1bc807e-c502-4bf1-a5ea-92c4a3ffad37 image

 

T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

1 Harris Road, Salinas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad
T&A Artisan Romaine topped with corn, black beans, avocado, jalapenos, tomato, bell peppers and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of dressing, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.
More about T&A Cafe, Home of Kleinfeldt Family BBQ

