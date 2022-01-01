Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Salisbury

Go
Salisbury restaurants
Toast

Salisbury restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Willey's Scoops & Sweets

4 broadway, Salisbury

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Dipped Pretzels
Pretzel Knots dipped in milk or dark chocolate.
More about Willey's Scoops & Sweets
Consumer pic

ICE CREAM

Hodgies Too of Salisbury

136 Rabbit Road, Salisbury

Avg 4.7 (508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reindeer Food (vanilla ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with M&M’s, chocolate covered pretzels, white chocolate chips, peanut butter sauce, and caramel sauce)
Reindeer Food (Vanilla with M&M's, chocolate covered pretzels, white chocolate chips, peanut butter swirl, and caramel swirl)$10.50
More about Hodgies Too of Salisbury

Browse other tasty dishes in Salisbury

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Hot Chocolate

Cake

Chocolate Fudge

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Salisbury to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1471 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston