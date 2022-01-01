Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Salisbury
/
Salisbury
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Salisbury restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Fratelli's
925 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury
No reviews yet
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
More about Fratelli's
SANDWICHES
Johnny's Sub Shop
1124 E Main St, Salisbury
Avg 4.7
(608 reviews)
10 Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
More about Johnny's Sub Shop
Vino Garden
1210 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury
No reviews yet
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
$13.00
More about Vino Garden
