Curry in San Carlos
San Carlos restaurants that serve curry
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper
Red Hot Chilli Pepper
1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|CURRY RICE NOODLES
|$15.00
More about Shiki Bistro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Shiki Bistro
825 Laurel St, San Carlos
|Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi/L
|$12.25
|Curry Veggie Donburi/L
|$11.25
More about Saffron - San Carlos
Saffron - San Carlos
1143 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
|Malabar Shrimp Curry
|$21.00
gulf shrimp, onions, fresh chilies, our coriander masala blend, coconut milk
|Fish Curry
|$23.00
pan seared fish prepared with onions, fresh chilies, our coriander masala blend with coconut milk
|Traditional Chicken Curry
|$20.00
punjabi homestyle, whole spices, tomatoes, potatoes, fenugreek, ginger, garlic