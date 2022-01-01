Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in San Carlos

San Carlos restaurants
Toast

San Carlos restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Red Hot Chilli Pepper

1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CURRY RICE NOODLES$15.00
More about Red Hot Chilli Pepper
Shiki Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Bistro

825 Laurel St, San Carlos

Avg 4.6 (5968 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Katsu Donburi/L$12.25
Curry Veggie Donburi/L$11.25
More about Shiki Bistro
Item pic

 

Saffron - San Carlos

1143 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 4.5 (12138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Malabar Shrimp Curry$21.00
gulf shrimp, onions, fresh chilies, our   coriander masala blend, coconut milk
Fish Curry$23.00
pan seared fish prepared with onions,   fresh chilies, our coriander masala blend   with coconut milk
Traditional Chicken Curry$20.00
punjabi homestyle, whole spices, tomatoes,  potatoes, fenugreek, ginger, garlic
More about Saffron - San Carlos
Town San Carlos image

 

Town San Carlos

716 Laurel Street, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Red Curry Salmon$33.00
Scallion jasmine rice, asparagus, english peas, red bell pepper, cilantro- basil-mint tossed greens, radish, pea shoots, thai red curry sauce
More about Town San Carlos

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

