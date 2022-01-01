Banker's Hill bars & lounges you'll love
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Popular items
|Fish n Chips
|$19.00
BEER-BATTERED FRESH ATLANTIC COD, FRIES, TARTAR SAUCE, HOUSEMADE BLEU CHEESE APPLE SLAW
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$13.00
TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, TOPPED WITH BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES, SCALLIONS
|Kale Salad
|$18.00
KALE, APPLE, CRANBERRIES, WHITE BEAN SALAD, RED ONION
HEIRLOOM POTATOES, DIJON MAPLE SYRUP VINAIGRETTE, FETA
Barrio Star
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego
|Popular items
|Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa
|Mixed Taco Plate
|$20.00
3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans
Please specify which tacos you would like.
|Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein
|$20.00
power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime
Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant
2202 4th Ave, San Diego
|Popular items
|Spaghetti with Pesto Cream
|$22.00
Summer Squash, Cherry Tomato Salad, Ricotta
|The BH Burger & Fries
|$19.50
Aged White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions
Sub Truffled French Fries - $2.00
Add Bacon - $3.25
Add Up Egg - $2.25
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.50
Goat Cheese, Pluots, Candied Walnuts, Arugula, Sherry Vinaigrette