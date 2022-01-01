Burritos in East Village
Invigatorium | J&Tonys
631 9th Ave, San Diego
|OG Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
Beef Fajita, Scrambled Eggs, Broken Hashbrown, Black Beans, Melty Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Sour Cream, Pico, Flour Tortilla
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$12.50
Cheese Filled Poblano, Two Fried Eggs, Shaved Red Onion, Cilantro, Broken Hashbrown, Chipotle Flour Tortilla
|Vegan Burrito
|$12.50
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Just Eggs Vegan Eggs, Soyrizo, Potato, Pico De Gallo
Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen
1520 J Street, San Diego
|Green Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled king oyster mushroom verde, asada fries, guacamole, cheddar, arbol salsa, flour tortilla