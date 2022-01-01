Burritos in Kearny Mesa

Kearny Mesa restaurants
Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve burritos

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
Machaca Burrito$7.99
Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito image

 

Sombrero Mexican Food

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food

