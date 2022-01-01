Burritos in Kearny Mesa
Kearny Mesa restaurants that serve burritos
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Sombrero Mexican Food
7740 Copley Park Place, San Diego
|Shrimp Burrito
|$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
|Machaca Burrito
|$7.99
Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Sombrero Mexican Food
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego
|California Burrito
|$9.99
Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese