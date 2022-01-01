Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Little Italy

Go
Little Italy restaurants
Toast

Little Italy restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Bar One image

 

Bar One

1532 India St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
More about Bar One
Burgeon at The Arbor image

 

Burgeon at The Arbor

1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.00
french fries | bbq sauce
More about Burgeon at The Arbor

Browse other tasty dishes in Little Italy

Cannolis

Shrimp Tacos

Gnocchi

Spaghetti

Lasagna

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Little Italy to explore

Hillcrest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Barrio Logan

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Golden Hill

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston