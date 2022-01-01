Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Little Italy
/
San Diego
/
Little Italy
/
Chicken Tenders
Little Italy restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Bar One
1532 India St, San Diego
Avg 4.4
(472 reviews)
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$12.00
More about Bar One
Burgeon at The Arbor
1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$7.00
french fries | bbq sauce
More about Burgeon at The Arbor
