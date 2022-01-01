Gyoza in
Little Italy
/
San Diego
/
Little Italy
/
Gyoza
Little Italy restaurants that serve gyoza
Underbelly Little Italy
750 W Fir St, San Diego
No reviews yet
Beef Gyoza
$7.00
5 Pieces, Beef, Cabbage, Carrot, Ponzu Sauce
More about Underbelly Little Italy
Cloak and Petal
1953 India St., San Diego
No reviews yet
Gyoza Chicken
$9.00
More about Cloak and Petal
