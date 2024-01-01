Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork belly in
Little Italy
/
San Diego
/
Little Italy
/
Pork Belly
Little Italy restaurants that serve pork belly
Underbelly - Little Italy
750 W Fir St, San Diego
No reviews yet
Pork Belly Bao
$9.00
Cucumber, Hoison, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Scallion Oil, Cilantro
More about Underbelly - Little Italy
Burgeon at The Arbor
1326 KETTNER BLVD, San Diego
No reviews yet
CS Pork Belly Flatbread
$15.00
More about Burgeon at The Arbor
