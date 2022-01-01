Chilaquiles in Pacific Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden image

 

Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden

4150 Mission Blvd ate 208, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$11.95
More about Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$13.75
Chilaquiles*$13.00
More about Second Nature

