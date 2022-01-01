Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve cookies

The Butcher’s Grill House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher’s Grill House

978 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie$1.00
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Our Green Affair

980 Garnet av, San Diego

Avg 5 (298 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$4.00
soft oatmeal chocolate chip cookie, simple as that:)
Square Pizza Co. image

 

Square Pizza Co.

4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc Chip Cookie$2.99
Item pic

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Three-Pack 3 Cookies$6.00
Baked in house daily
Chocolate Chip Cookies. Baked in house daily
Chocolate Chip 1 Cookie$2.25
Baked in house daily
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Dessert$10.00
Made to order chocolate chip cookie in a cast-iron skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce drizzle.
