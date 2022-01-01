Cookies in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve cookies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Cookie
|$1.00
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Our Green Affair
980 Garnet av, San Diego
|Cookie
|$4.00
soft oatmeal chocolate chip cookie, simple as that:)
Square Pizza Co.
4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA, San Diego
|Choc Chip Cookie
|$2.99
Sandbox Pizza and Wings
1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Three-Pack 3 Cookies
|$6.00
Baked in house daily
Chocolate Chip Cookies. Baked in house daily
|Chocolate Chip 1 Cookie
|$2.25
Baked in house daily
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Cookie Dessert
|$10.00
Made to order chocolate chip cookie in a cast-iron skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce drizzle.
