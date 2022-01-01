Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Pacific Beach

Go
Pacific Beach restaurants
Toast

Pacific Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$12.50
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Chicken Tenders image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$15.75
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.
More about Bub's at the Beach
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Fingers.$7.00
Choice of sliced fruit or fries
Kid Vegan Chicken Strips.$7.00
More about Second Nature
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Deal$13.49
Comes with Fries & Drink
Chicken Tenders$7.49
4 Crispy, Crunchy and Juicy Tenders Fried to perfection
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
Kids Chicken Strips served with a choice of fries or apple slices
More about Bayside Landing
Firehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse

722 Grand Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (3453 reviews)
Chicken Strips$13.50
honey mustard/ rooster sauce/ bbq
More about Firehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Pacific Beach

Pretzels

Waffles

Curry

Mixed Green Salad

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Pacific Beach to explore

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Loma Portal

Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clairemont

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston