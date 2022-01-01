Chicken tenders in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.50
More about Bub's at the Beach
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Chicken Tenders
|$15.75
Homemade Baby! Our crispy cereal finish is delicious and lives up to the name...juicy and tender. Served with choice of seasoned fries or tots.
More about Second Nature
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Kid Chicken Fingers.
|$7.00
Choice of sliced fruit or fries
|Kid Vegan Chicken Strips.
|$7.00
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach
4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken Tender Deal
|$13.49
Comes with Fries & Drink
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.49
4 Crispy, Crunchy and Juicy Tenders Fried to perfection
More about Bayside Landing
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.00
Kids Chicken Strips served with a choice of fries or apple slices