Burritos in Pacific Beach

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
Benji Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Mavericks Beach Club image

GRILL

Mavericks Beach Club

860 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$14.00
More about Mavericks Beach Club
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
South La Jolla Burrito*$13.75
Eggs, fajita veggies, roasted onion, breakfast potatoes, cheddar cheese, guacamole, cilantro aioli, roasted salsa.
More about Second Nature
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bayside Burrito$13.95
Marinated carne asada, guacamole, pico, cilantro, cheddar cheese, cilantro crema, tater tots. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Bayside Landing

