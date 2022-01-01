Burritos in Pacific Beach
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!
|Benji Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|South La Jolla Burrito*
|$13.75
Eggs, fajita veggies, roasted onion, breakfast potatoes, cheddar cheese, guacamole, cilantro aioli, roasted salsa.