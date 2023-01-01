Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Toast

Pacific Beach restaurants that serve lasagna

Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna Emiliana$23.50
Housemade Meat Sauce & Bechamel
More about Scuderie Italia
Item pic

PASTA

Pastiamo

841 Turquoise Street, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$16.90
Bolognese, bechamel sauce and parmesan cheese
More about Pastiamo

Map

Map

