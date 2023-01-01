Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve carbonara

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$24.50
Spaghetti with Eggs, Guanciale & Pecorino Cheese
More about Scuderie Italia
PASTA

Pastiamo

841 Turquoise Street, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Carbonara$16.90
Bacon, egg, parmesan and black pepper
More about Pastiamo

