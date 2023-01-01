Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
Pacific Beach
/
San Diego
/
Pacific Beach
/
Carbonara
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve carbonara
Scuderie Italia
1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Carbonara
$24.50
Spaghetti with Eggs, Guanciale & Pecorino Cheese
More about Scuderie Italia
PASTA
Pastiamo
841 Turquoise Street, San Diego
Avg 4.9
(76 reviews)
Carbonara
$16.90
Bacon, egg, parmesan and black pepper
More about Pastiamo
