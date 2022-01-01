Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Pacific Beach

Go
Pacific Beach restaurants
Toast

Pacific Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
More about Bayside Landing
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach - 4631 Mission Blvd

4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.
More about Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach - 4631 Mission Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Pacific Beach

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Garlic Bread

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Pacific Beach to explore

North Park

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Old Town

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Rolando

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Loma Portal

Avg 3.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clairemont

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (880 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston