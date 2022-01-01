Grilled chicken sandwiches in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Landing
3780 ingraham st, san diego
|California Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado, grilled red pepper, arugula, sliced tomato, pesto spread and fresh mozzarella on Ciabatta bread
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Biggie's Burgers- Pacific Beach - 4631 Mission Blvd
4631 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Marinated and Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on a toasted bun. Please select any modifications you would like on your sandwich.