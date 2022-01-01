Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Toast

Pacific Beach restaurants that serve fish and chips

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$13.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Bub's at the Beach image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Bub's Fish Fry & Chips$16.75
Our featured market fish lightly crusted in our own seasoned mix & served with crinkle cut fries & tartar sauce...no fishing pole required.
More about Bub's at the Beach
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N' Chips$21.00
NZ classic beer-battered haddock served with thick cut chips.
More about Bare Back Grill
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$17.95
Beer battered cod, fries, coleslaw and side of tartar sauce
and lemon.
Fish & Chips$17.95
More about Bayside Landing

