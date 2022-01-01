Fish and chips in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve fish and chips
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Fish & Chips
|$13.95
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|Bub's Fish Fry & Chips
|$16.75
Our featured market fish lightly crusted in our own seasoned mix & served with crinkle cut fries & tartar sauce...no fishing pole required.
Bare Back Grill
4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego
|Fish N' Chips
|$21.00
NZ classic beer-battered haddock served with thick cut chips.