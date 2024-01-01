Prosciutto in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
PIZZA
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego
|Prosciutto and Pea
|$14.50
"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes.
|14" Prosciutto and Pea
|$25.25
"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.