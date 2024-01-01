Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve prosciutto

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

1550 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (735 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto and Pea$14.50
"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes.
14" Prosciutto and Pea$25.25
"Pea-zza" sauce, rBST-free part-skim mozzarella, nitrate-free prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, artichokes. Served on garlic herb crust made with organic flour.
Scuderie Italia image

 

Scuderie Italia

1525 Garnet Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PIZZA PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA$20.00
Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, Cherry Tomatoes, Oregano, Arugula, Parmesan, Basil, EVOO
PROSCIUTTO E BURRATA$16.75
Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata & Crostini
