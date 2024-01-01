Pancakes in Pacific Beach
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve pancakes
La Clochette Du Coin
4680 Cass Street, San Diego
|Kimchi Scallion Pancake
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego
|Single Pancake
|$4.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Second Nature
5026 Cass St., San Diego
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$12.00
Blueberry pancakes topped with blueberry compote, haupia sauce, whipped cream.
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$12.50
Chocolate chip pancakes topped with chocolate chips, whipped cream, chocolate syrup.