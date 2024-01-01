Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Toast

Pacific Beach restaurants that serve pancakes

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Scallion Pancake$14.00
More about La Clochette Du Coin
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Pancake$4.50
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
Blueberry pancakes topped with blueberry compote, haupia sauce, whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.50
Chocolate chip pancakes topped with chocolate chips, whipped cream, chocolate syrup.
More about Second Nature

