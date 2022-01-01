Curry in University City

Aaharn at University City image

 

Aaharn at University City

3324 Governor Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pa Nang Curry$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Pa-Nang curry paste in rich coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot with touch of peanut (Contain peanut)
Green Curry$11.00
Choice of Protein: Vegetable, Tofu, Tofu & Vegetable, Chicken, Mock Duck, Beef, Shrimp, Pork Shank, Seafood, Duck and Salmon Served with mixed wild rice or jasmine rice Green curry paste with bamboo shoots, eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
More about Aaharn at University City
Panang Curry image

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panang Curry
Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
Yellow Curry
Mild and velvety texture with potato, carrot, and onion
Green Curry
Bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, eggplant, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine

